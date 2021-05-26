Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.