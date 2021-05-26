Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. 749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.