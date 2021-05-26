Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 6,976 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.