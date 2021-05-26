Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.38 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.64.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

