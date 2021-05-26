Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as high as C$10.53. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 178,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

