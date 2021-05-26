Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Celer Network has a market cap of $245.63 million and $93.11 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00077968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00018460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00948661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.09761258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00090925 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,572,160,426 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

