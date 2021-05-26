CCLA Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,132,837. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $600.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

