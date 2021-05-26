CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,583 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. 90,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

