CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 19,396 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,572 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,396 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $396.34. 17,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

