CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 172,907 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172,907 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $71,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.43. 214,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

