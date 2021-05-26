CCLA Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,876 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $107,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.99. 35,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,971. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.