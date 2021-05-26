CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 10,207 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.83. 28,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.52. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

