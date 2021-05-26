CCLA Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,173 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $87,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock remained flat at $$73.37 on Wednesday. 263,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,705,070. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

