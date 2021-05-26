CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 914,876 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,876 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $136,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,877,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

