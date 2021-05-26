Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE CBOE opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

