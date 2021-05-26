Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $14.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $237.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $115.98 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

