Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.27 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Caspian has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $22,208.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00078680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00954686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.09730365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00091504 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

