Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 157 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($2.01). Approximately 7,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 66,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.08. The company has a market capitalization of £143.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Peter Page bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

