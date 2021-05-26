Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 176,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $192.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

