Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

CJT opened at C$176.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$179.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 822.43. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$125.18 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 449.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.08.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

