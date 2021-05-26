CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of MTBCP opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.
CareCloud Company Profile
