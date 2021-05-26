CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MTBCP opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

