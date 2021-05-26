Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004452 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $54.96 billion and approximately $6.35 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

