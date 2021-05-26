Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.700-3.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,001. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

