Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

CSWC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. 2,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,654. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

