Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,507,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,180,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.67. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.