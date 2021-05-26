Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $58.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.