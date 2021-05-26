Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

