Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$55.32 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.41.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

