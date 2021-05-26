Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $1.14

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.1437 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.11.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDPYF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

