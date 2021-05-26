Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 337.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

