Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.77 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $39.58.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.
