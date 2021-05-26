Canaccord Genuity Boosts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,730

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).
Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,611.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,459.95. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -160.00. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
