Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 211.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,848 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Camtek worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

