Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 432,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the period.

LMBS remained flat at $$51.05 on Wednesday. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

