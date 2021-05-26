Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 234,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. 18,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,337. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

