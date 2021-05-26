Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $125.95. 103,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

