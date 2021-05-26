Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.15. 34,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.83 and its 200 day moving average is $173.53. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

