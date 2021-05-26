Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 213,422 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 277,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,958,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

