Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. 1,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

