Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

