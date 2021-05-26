Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,152.22

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,152.22 ($15.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.72). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($14.04), with a volume of 5,667 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £130.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

