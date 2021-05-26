Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.56.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $107.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $107.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

