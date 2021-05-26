Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

CZR opened at $107.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

