Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.48. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

