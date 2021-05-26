Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-$93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,171. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.