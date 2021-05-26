Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.83 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

BBW traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 88,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

