BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.59 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

