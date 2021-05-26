BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.59 million.
Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.30.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BTRS Company Profile
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
