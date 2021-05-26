BTIG Research Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $76.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

