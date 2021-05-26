BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 381.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Poseida Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

PSTX opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,326 shares of company stock worth $1,303,487. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 304,917 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

