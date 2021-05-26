BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 813,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 522,704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 185,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65,918 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

